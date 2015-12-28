Dec 28 Starafricacorporation Ltd :

* Six months ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of $6.6 million versus $2.8 mln last year

* Six months ended Sept. 30, 2015 loss before taxation of $5.2 million versus loss of $3.6 mln last year

* Says current financial year will see improved performance on account of upgraded plant at gssh and the improved market uptake Source : bit.ly/1R33RHh

