BRIEF-Russian homebuilder Etalon's H2 net profit up 11 pct y/y
* H2 2016 profit for the period amounted to 3.594 billion roubles ($64.22 million), up by 11 percent year-on-year
Dec 28 Koninklijke Bam Groep NV :
* BAM-PGGM reaches financial close on the courts bundle PPP project, Ireland
* Contract value is about 135 million euros
* Completion is expected in 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 5 Oil services company John Wood Group Plc said it expected about 36 percent more cost savings from its deal to buy Amec Foster Wheeler Plc for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) than it first estimated when announcing the deal in March.
* Board of bovis is pleased to announce appointment of greg fitzgerald as its new chief executive.