Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 28 Ixonos Oyj :
* About 87.42 pct of maximum amount of shares offered in rights issue (such maximum amount being 136.6 mln) was subscribed for in primary subscription
* About 0.56 pct in secondary subscription made without subscription rights
* Tremoko has given underwriting commitment to subscribe for all shares which are not subscribed for in rights issue
* Gross proceeds of rights issue amount to about 8.2 million euros ($9.00 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)