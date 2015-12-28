BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics FY2016 net loss shrinks to CHF 3.1 mln
* FY net loss for the year decreased significantly to 3.1 million Swiss francs ($3.09 million)for 2016, compared to 4.2 million Swiss francs for 2015
Dec 28 Pani Teresa Medica SA :
* SIGVARIS HOLDING AG announces squeeze-out for remaining 3.61 percent stake in company at 15.45 zlotys per share
* Following tender offer, SIGVARIS HOLDING owns 96.39 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8688 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc
WASHINGTON, April 5 A U.S. House of Representatives vote to overhaul Obamacare before lawmakers leave Washington for a two-week break looked unlikely late on Tuesday as top White House deputies and key Republican groups said more discussions were needed.