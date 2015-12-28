Dec 28 Groupe Flo SA :

* Renegotiates bank debt

* Banks accepted to suspend their rights under existing credit contracts until April 30, 2016

* Financiere Flo has continued to support Groupe Flo as decided in December 2014 agreements, bringing its shareholder loan to a total of 26.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)