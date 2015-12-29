BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
Dec 29 Kungsleden AB :
* Has signed a lease agreement with Lernia Utbildning AB in the property Keflavik 1 in Kista north of Stockholm
