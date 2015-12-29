Dec 29 NoemaLife SpA :

* Its French unit Medasys SA completes capital increase of total 11.9 million new shares worth 5.0 million euros ($5.5 million) reserved for shareholders

* Following subscription shares of Medasys raises its stake in Medasys to 57.97 percent

* Previously French stock market regulator exempted NoemaLife from the obligation to launch a tender offer on Medasys