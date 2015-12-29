Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 29 NoemaLife SpA :
* Its French unit Medasys SA completes capital increase of total 11.9 million new shares worth 5.0 million euros ($5.5 million) reserved for shareholders
* Following subscription shares of Medasys raises its stake in Medasys to 57.97 percent
* Previously French stock market regulator exempted NoemaLife from the obligation to launch a tender offer on Medasys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order