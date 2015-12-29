UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 29 Cybergun SA :
* Opens its second center of recreational shooting in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates
* Says this launching is done within the relaunching of the SOFT AIR BATTLE ZONE concept together with the new associate TASLEEH ENTERTAINMENT Source text: bit.ly/1kpe2ZR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.