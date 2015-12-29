Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 29 Adveo Group International SA :
* Says its unit, Adveo Espana SAU, initiates talks to adjust size of workforce in certain areas
* The process involves reduction of 120 jobs in Madrid centers and it does not affect warehouse activity
* Says the process is due to economic, productive and organizational reasons and will be implemented in H1 2016
* Suspends dividend payment of 0.28 euro ($0.31) gross per share approved on June 26, after failing to meet conditions of the syndicated loan signed in Jan. 27 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order