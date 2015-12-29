BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
Dec 29 Texton Property Fund Ltd :
* Concluded an agreement to acquire a retail park located in a prime location in Camborne in UK for 9.8 mln stg at an acquisition yield of 6.40 pct
* Effective date of Camborne Retail Park acquisition will be date of transfer of Camborne Retail Park, which is expected to be on or about 8 January 2016
* Purchase consideration of 9.85 million stg will be funded through existing cash resources, via a currency swap
