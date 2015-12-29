Dec 29 Euronext:

* 6,197 shares were tendered to the reopened takeover bid by Finances & Industries on shares issued by Spadel

* Finances & Industries holds 3,861,197 Spadel shares representing 93.03 pct of the share capital of the company

* Conditions for the launching of a squeeze out bid are not fulfilled Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)