Dec 29 Biokhimik OJSC :

* Says convenes Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (EGM) to discuss share capital increase by placing additional shares in closed subscription at 3.17 roubles ($0.0439) a share

* Approves share purchase agreements with its shareholders, Vemour Investments Limited and BioTsentr Zdorovya LLC, in respect of the issue

Source text - bit.ly/1OiK464

($1 = 72.1425 roubles)