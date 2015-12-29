Dec 29 Nordicom A/S :

* Extension of loan agreements

* As of Jan. 1, 2016 ceases Nordicoms general banking agreement

* Has concluded bilateral agreements with group's lenders

* Group's financial debt will continue in Q1 2016 on essentially same terms with regard to interest and contribution rates

* Continues its efforts to explore possibilities of implementing of financial restructuring

