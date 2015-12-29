Dec 29 Koumbas Synergy Group :

* Receives extrajudicial statement due to expiration of the contractual term of bond of 28.8 million euros ($31.46 million) with Piraeus bank 

* Receives extrajudicial complaint letter for disability to pay 85.3 million euros of bond loan by Piraeus Bank 

* The rest of both bonds is immediately payable Source text: bit.ly/22wm3yB

