BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
Dec 29 Hellenic Cables SA :
* Signs common bond loan of 4.3 million euros ($4.70 million) with Alpha Bank and Alpha Bank London LTD and 5 years duration Source text: bit.ly/1mgorZV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
April 2 A toddler and her mother were killed when a possible tornado flipped over a mobile home in Louisiana, authorities said on Sunday, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing hail and fierce winds to parts of the U.S. South.