Dec 30 Agrowill Group AB :

* Says reached strategic agreement with DNB and Swedbank on refinancing of company's long-term debt portfolio

* Says syndicated loan of 39 million euros ($42.63 million) is going to be granted by both banks in equal parts

* Says banks have agreed to refinance whole debt portfolio of 33 million euros, and to additionally lend 6 million euros to company Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9149 euros)