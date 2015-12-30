UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Macintosh Retail Group NV :
* The suspension of payments (surseance van betaling) for the company was terminated upon request of the administrators and was converted into bankruptcy as of today
* J.J.M.C. Huppertz and B.W.G.P. Meijs (current administrators / bewindvoerders ) have been appointed as trustees
* No companies of the group other than the listed holding company Macintosh Retail Group N.V. are subject to bankruptcy
* All shops and stores of the several Macintosh formats are open Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.