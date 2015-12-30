Dec 30 Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* The suspension of payments (surseance van betaling) for the company was terminated upon request of the administrators and was converted into bankruptcy as of today

* J.J.M.C. Huppertz and B.W.G.P. Meijs (current administrators / bewindvoerders ) have been appointed as trustees

* No companies of the group other than the listed holding company Macintosh Retail Group N.V. are subject to bankruptcy

* All shops and stores of the several Macintosh formats are open