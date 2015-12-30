Dec 30 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Orava Residential REIT has signed binding agreements to buy 81 apartments for total debt-free purchase price of 16.4 million euros

* 53 apartments bought from construction companies are not leased

* 62 pct of value of acquired apartments are located in Helsinki area, 22 pct in major cities and 16 pct in mid-sized towns

* Combined impact of transactions and change in fair value of investment properties in October-November are estimated to be positive about 2 million euros for Q4 result