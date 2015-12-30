BRIEF-Rorze Systems signs contract worth 11.29 bln won
* Says it signed a 11.29 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Dec 30 ArtP Capital SA :
* Sells 100 percent of Joy School Sp. z o.o. to Marioss Sp. z o.o. for 300,000 zlotys ($77,115) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8903 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China