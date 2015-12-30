Dec 30 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Successfully closes sale of Bayet gas-fired combined-cycle power plant

* Activities of Alpiq Energie France SAS in Paris will not be affected by the sale of the power plant

* Alpiq will use the cash inflow of some 45 million euros ($49 million) to further reduce net debt Source text - bit.ly/1MH8KQ3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)