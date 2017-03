Dec 31 Rockcastle Global Real Estate Company Ltd:

* Co's CEO Spiro Noussis transferred entire direct beneficial shareholding in Rockcastle shares to Megalo Ltd

* Co's Financial Director Nick Matulovich transferred direct beneficial shareholding in co's shares to Triaenodon Obesus Ltd

* Spiro Noussis is a shareholder of Megalo Ltd Source text (bit.ly/1R0cAM9)