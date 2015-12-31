UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 31 Quality Beverages Ltd :
* Co's Board informs of completion of amalgamation and merger of Vital Water Bottling Co into QBL as from Dec 31, 2015
* Shares of Vital will be cancelled and QBL will issue Vital's shareholders 7 new QBL shares for every 1 Vital share Source text (bit.ly/1R0f794) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.