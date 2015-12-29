Dec 29 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes agreement with Urbaria Nord Ltd, based in Athens, for broadcasting on free TV and home video exploitation of series Gormiti and Dinofroz, coproduced with Giochi Preziosi

* The agreement will have a two years duration, and sets forth an unlimited number of runs on the TV network named Smile TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)