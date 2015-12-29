Dec 29 Sporting Clube De Portugal Futebol SAD (Sporting) :

* Signs contract with Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais SA for transfer of transmission and sponsorship rights

* Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais to become main sponsor of Sporting for 12 and a half sport seasons from Jan. 1, 2016

* Transfers to Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais TV transmission rights of home games of main Sporting team for ten sport seasons from July 1, 2018

* Transfers to Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais rights of usage of commercial space of Jose Alvalade stadium for ten sport seasons starting from July 1, 2018

* Transfers to Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais rights to transmission and distribution of Sporting TV channel for 12 sport seasons from July 1, 2017

* Signs annex to transmission rights with Publicidade de Portugal e Televisao SA (PPTV) and commercial space usage rights for three sport seasons till 2018

* Says global financial consideration of Nos and PPTV deals till 2018 amount to 515 million euros ($563 million)

* Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais is unit of Nos SGPS SA Source text: bit.ly/1mNNm78

