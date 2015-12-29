Dec 29 Cullinan Holdings Ltd :

* FY trading profit R74.9 mln (down 19 pct)

* FY headline earnings per share down 19 pct at 7.03 cents

* FY dividend per share 2 cents versus 3 cents

* Despite lower results in 2015, we are confident that group will see further growth in 2016

* Anticipate that effects of weaker rand will be positively felt in inbound tourism revenue in 2016

* With effects of Ebola waning and expectation that South African visa regulations will soon be amended, we believe 2016 prospects are positive

