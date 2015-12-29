Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 29 Vidis SA :
* Its shareholders approve FY 2014/2015 dividend of 0.10 zlotys per share or 307,293 zlotys ($79,301) in total
* Record date is Feb. 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8750 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order