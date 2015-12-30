Dec 30 Total Client Services Ltd :

* Continues to pursue various internal and external opportunities and initiatives in line with restructuring and rebuilding phase

* Initiatives include reduction of costs, exit from unsustainable contracts and pursuit of new profitable contracts

* Completion and release of all outstanding financial statements remain an important area of focus for company

* Prior expected completion deadlines, as referred to in previous progress reports, have not been met by TCS

* Conclusion of restructuring process is expected by January 2016

* Only once financial re-structuring elements are approved and in place, auditors will be in a position to continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: