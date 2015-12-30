Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 30 Anoto Group AB :
* Delivery to Japanese Financial Services company delayed to Q1
* Says manufacturing schedule has now been changed till after Chinese New Year and expected delivery is therefore changed till 3rd week of February
* Sees revenues for Q4 2015 (excluding 37 million Swedish crowns delivery) to be about 46 million Swedish crowns ($5.51 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3533 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order