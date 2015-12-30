UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Izo-Blok SA :
* Q2 2015/2016 net profit 26,597 zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys ($490,424) a year ago
* Q2 2015/2016 revenue 21.2 million zlotys versus 18.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8742 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.