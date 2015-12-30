Dec 30 Bodegas Riojanas SA :

* Subscribes to capital increase for 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in Bodegas Viore SL

* Says Bodegas Viore to use funds to construct winery in D.O. Rueda

* As a result of the operation, the company has reached 99.94 percent stake in Bodegas Viore Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)