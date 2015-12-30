Dec 30 Briju SA :

* Total value of contracts with Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt between Nov. 26 and Dec. 30 amounts to 56.2 million zlotys ($14.5 million)

* On Dec. 22 sells 65.5 kilos of gold for 8.7 million zlotys to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt AG

