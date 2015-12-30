Dec 30 Erne Ventures SA :
* Establishes with partners a new company, NanoStal-Procesy
Sp. z o.o., with capital of 60,000 zlotys ($15,438)
* NanoStal-Procesy was established in partnership with Erne
Ventures affiliated company NanoStal Sp. z o.o. and EBC
Incubator Sp. z o.o., a unit of EBC Solicitors SA
* NanoStal-Procesy will be engaged in development of new
technology for heat treatment of structural and tool steels and
implementation of their industrial production
($1 = 3.8864 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)