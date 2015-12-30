Dec 30 Erne Ventures SA :

* Establishes with partners a new company, NanoStal-Procesy Sp. z o.o., with capital of 60,000 zlotys ($15,438)

* NanoStal-Procesy was established in partnership with Erne Ventures affiliated company NanoStal Sp. z o.o. and EBC Incubator Sp. z o.o., a unit of EBC Solicitors SA

* NanoStal-Procesy will be engaged in development of new technology for heat treatment of structural and tool steels and implementation of their industrial production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8864 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)