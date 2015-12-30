Dec 30 Wittchen SA :

* On Dec. 28 Monika Wittchen buys 610,000 shares or 3.37 percent stake in company for 11.0 million zlotys ($2.8 million) in total or 18.0 zlotys per share from SIMEI Investment Limited

* Cyprus-based SIMEI Investment Limited is controlled by Jedrzej Wittchen and Monika Wittchen

* Monika Wittchen obliged not to sell acquired shares until Nov. 9, 2016