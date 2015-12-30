Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 30 Galasys Plc :
* Court order was made against Well Oriental Investments in order to preserve composition of company's board until case next comes before court
* Has undertaken to start legal proceedings in Jersey as soon as practicable to determine outstanding issues including current composition of board
* Ongoing effect of court order is that WOI is prohibited from voting on any of resolutions to be proposed at EGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order