UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Net Holding :
* Signs casino management agreement with Dzek Pot d.o.o. in Montenegro
* The agreement is for 5 years and operator will be 100 percent Net Holding and/or one of the partners
* Says the casino is located in Hilton Podgorica Hotel
* With the aforementioned agreement company to have its second casino management deal in Montenegro
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.