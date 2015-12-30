Dec 30 Net Holding :

* Signs casino management agreement with Dzek Pot d.o.o. in Montenegro

* The agreement is for 5 years and operator will be 100 percent Net Holding and/or one of the partners

* Says the casino is located in Hilton Podgorica Hotel

* With the aforementioned agreement company to have its second casino management deal in Montenegro

