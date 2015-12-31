Dec 31 Total Client Services Ltd :

* Lindikhaya Sipoyo has today decided not to renew his employment contract for a third term

* Sipoyo has agreed to continue to fulfil role as executive director and chief executive officer until a suitable replacement is found

* Expects this process to be completed by Feb. 29, 2016