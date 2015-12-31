Dec 31 Surfland Systemy Komputerowe SA :

* Co-establishes and buys 29 pct stake in SSK RAIL Sp. z o.o. to which it transfers also part of its business currently operating as SSK Rail branch

* 51 pct stake in SSK RAIL was bought by Surfland sp. z o.o. sp.k. and 20 pct stake in SSK RAIL was acquires by FIDAS Sp. z o.o.

* SSK RAIL Sp. z o.o. will be engaged in delivery of IT solutions for railway sector