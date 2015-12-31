Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 31 Surfland Systemy Komputerowe SA :
* Co-establishes and buys 29 pct stake in SSK RAIL Sp. z o.o. to which it transfers also part of its business currently operating as SSK Rail branch
* 51 pct stake in SSK RAIL was bought by Surfland sp. z o.o. sp.k. and 20 pct stake in SSK RAIL was acquires by FIDAS Sp. z o.o.
* SSK RAIL Sp. z o.o. will be engaged in delivery of IT solutions for railway sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order