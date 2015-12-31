BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House sells 80 pct stake in Public Services Co
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage:
Dec 31 Wierzyciel SA :
* Dariusz Rzepka raises his stake in company to 15.10 percent from 7.79 percent
* Helikon Sp. z o.o., an affiliated unit of Dariusz Rzepka, raises its stake in company to 26.56 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals