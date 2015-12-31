Dec 31 Indata Software SA :

* Resolves to change its name to INDATA SA

* Resolves to raise capital via private issue of up to 5.5 million series H1 and up to 2.5 million series H2 shares at minimum issue price of 1.50 zlotys ($0.38) each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9151 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)