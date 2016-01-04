BRIEF-Corporacion Financiera Alba to sell its whole stake in Clinica Baviera
* Said on Sunday it has compromised to sell its whole 20.002 percent stake in Clinica Baviera within a takeover to be launched by Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU
Jan 4 Selvaag Bolig ASA :
* Sold homes for 3.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($362.70 million) in 2015
* Sold 209 residential units with a combined value of 751 million crowns in Q4 of 2015
* Announced on Saturday that Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU (Aier Eye) has committed to launch a takeover bid for all the shares of the company, at a price of 10.35 euros ($10.95) per share, to be fully paid-up in cash