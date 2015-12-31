BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House sells 80 pct stake in Public Services Co
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage:
Dec 31 Southern View Finance Ltd :
* Abridged unaudited financial results for three month period ended Sept. 31, 2015
* Net profit after tax for three months ended Sept. 30, 2015 of R3.48 billion (2014: R46.5 million)
* Earnings per share of 2,721 cents versus 67 cents
* No dividend has been declared in respect of 2015 three month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals