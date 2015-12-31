Dec 31 Southern View Finance Ltd :

* Abridged unaudited financial results for three month period ended Sept. 31, 2015

* Net profit after tax for three months ended Sept. 30, 2015 of R3.48 billion (2014: R46.5 million)

* Earnings per share of 2,721 cents versus 67 cents

* No dividend has been declared in respect of 2015 three month period