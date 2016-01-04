BRIEF-Truckers Swift and Knight to merge - WSJ
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ
Jan 4 SGS International Inc
* Says acquires assets of accutest laboratories, USA
* Says accutest operations generated revenues of USD 65 million in 2015
