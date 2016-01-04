Jan 4 Cofinimmo SA :

* Sells its stake in Silverstone SA/NV, owner of 20 nursing and care homes in Belgium, for 92.6 million euros ($100.79 million)

* Has sold its 95 pct stake to a company of the Senior Assist Group Source text: bit.ly/1NZINPM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)