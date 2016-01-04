BRIEF-Corporacion Financiera Alba to sell its whole stake in Clinica Baviera
* Said on Sunday it has compromised to sell its whole 20.002 percent stake in Clinica Baviera within a takeover to be launched by Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU
Jan 4 Cofinimmo SA :
* Sells its stake in Silverstone SA/NV, owner of 20 nursing and care homes in Belgium, for 92.6 million euros ($100.79 million)
* Has sold its 95 pct stake to a company of the Senior Assist Group Source text: bit.ly/1NZINPM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced on Saturday that Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU (Aier Eye) has committed to launch a takeover bid for all the shares of the company, at a price of 10.35 euros ($10.95) per share, to be fully paid-up in cash