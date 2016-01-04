Jan 4 Herantis Pharma Oyj :
* Completed a randomized Phase 2 clinical study in 2015 with its cis-UCA Eye Drops in
patients with Dry Eye as disclosed by a company release June 3, 2015
* The study failed to meet the primary endpoints
* Continues discussions for a potential co-development partnership in 2016
* Continues preparations of a first-in-human clinical study with CDNF in Parkinson's disease
as planned
* Maintains its previously disclosed target to start patient recruitment in this Phase 1
clinical study in H1 2016
* Maintains its previous target of announcing at least one commercialization agreement
related to its drug candidates by the end of 2017
