BRIEF-Corporacion Financiera Alba to sell its whole stake in Clinica Baviera
* Said on Sunday it has compromised to sell its whole 20.002 percent stake in Clinica Baviera within a takeover to be launched by Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU
Jan 4 JKX Oil & Gas Plc :
* Posting to shareholders circular containing a notice of an EGM to be held on 28 January 2016 requisitioned by Proxima Capital Group Inc
* Resolutions proposed by Proxima are to remove seven out of nine directors from board of JKX and to appoint five of their own nominees as directors
* Believes that Proxima's proposals are an attempt to seize control of JKX without making a bid for it
* In circular JKX will detail unanimous recommendation of board to vote against resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Said on Sunday it has compromised to sell its whole 20.002 percent stake in Clinica Baviera within a takeover to be launched by Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU
* Announced on Saturday that Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU (Aier Eye) has committed to launch a takeover bid for all the shares of the company, at a price of 10.35 euros ($10.95) per share, to be fully paid-up in cash