Jan 4 Almirall SA :

* To buy 100 percent of Thermigen LLC, a company engaged in aesthetic medicine business

* To execute option to buy full stake in Thermigen LLC in Jan. 2016

* In Sept. Almirall acquired 7.7 pct stake in Thermigen LLC for $5 million and paid $2.5 million for a call option for up to 100 pct

