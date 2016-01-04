Jan 4 Apranga APB :

* Says 2015 retail turnover (including VAT) reached 198.9 million euros ($217.16 million) , up 8.4 pct comparing to 2014

* Says retail turnover (including VAT) amounted to 18.8 million euros in Dec. 2015, and has increased by 10.3 pct in comparison to Dec. 2014

* Says stores area increased by 7.3 pct during 2015

* Says plans to reach 214 million euros turnover (including VAT) in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)