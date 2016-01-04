Jan 4 Alert Steel Holdings Ltd :

* Currently a section 417 enquiry taking place in Alert Steel (Pty) Limited (in liquidation)

* Business rescue practitioner of company has lodged a claim on behalf of holdings in Alert Steel (Pty) Ltd for over 120 million rand

* Outcome may effect certain security claims, where holdings may share in any concurrent dividend that flows from liquidation of alert steel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)