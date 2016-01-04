BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
Jan 4 Alert Steel Holdings Ltd :
* Currently a section 417 enquiry taking place in Alert Steel (Pty) Limited (in liquidation)
* Business rescue practitioner of company has lodged a claim on behalf of holdings in Alert Steel (Pty) Ltd for over 120 million rand
* Outcome may effect certain security claims, where holdings may share in any concurrent dividend that flows from liquidation of alert steel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.