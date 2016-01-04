Jan 4 EC2 SA :

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 4.8 million zlotys ($1.2 million) instead of 5.5 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 0.8 million zlotys instead of 1.1 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Raises FY 2016 and FY 2017 revenue forecast

* Sees FY 2016 revenue at 11.5 million zlotys versus expected previously 7.3 million zlotys 

* Sees FY 2017 revenue at 15.4 million zlotys versus 9.5 million zlotys expected previously

* Lowers FY 2015 forecast as the customers had delayed receiving the company's services in 2015, resulting in shifting revenue to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9353 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)