BRIEF-Sanoma sells Dutch TV Business SBS to Talpa; 2017 outlook improved
* SANOMA SELLS THE DUTCH TV BUSINESS SBS TO TALPA – OUTLOOK FOR 2017 IMPROVED
Jan 4 Esoft Systems A/S :
* As per Jan. 5, Frank Jensen has been appointed new group CFO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SANOMA SELLS THE DUTCH TV BUSINESS SBS TO TALPA – OUTLOOK FOR 2017 IMPROVED
April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO TINTO: Mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd , said on Sunday it paid $4 billion in taxes and royalties globally in 2016, a 12 percent drop on 2015 that primarily reflected lower earnings. * CAPITAL & COUNTIES: British property developer Capital & Counties said on Friday it has sold its exhibition business fo