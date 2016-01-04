UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO TINTO: Mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd , said on Sunday it paid $4 billion in taxes and royalties globally in 2016, a 12 percent drop on 2015 that primarily reflected lower earnings. * CAPITAL & COUNTIES: British property developer Capital & Counties said on Friday it has sold its exhibition business fo